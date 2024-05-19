Sean Combs Takes ‘Full Responsibility’ For Cassie Attack Video

Sean “Diddy” Combs has made his first statement since video leaked earlier this week of him physically assaulting his former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, in 2016 at a Los Angeles hotel.

In a clip posted to Instagram, Combs said, “It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life. Sometimes you’ve gotta do that. I was fucked up. I mean, I hit rock bottom, but I make no excuses. My behavior in that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it [and] I’m disgusted now.”

He continued, “I went and I sought out professional help. Had to go into therapy and go into rehab. I asked God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry, but I’m committed to be a batter man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.”

Last November, Ventura sued Combs for allegedly sexually abusing her for years (the pair met when she was 19 and he was 37, and dated for a decade). Through his attorney, Combs denied the accusations and called them an extortion attempt. However, the surveillance footage appears to match claims made by Ventura about this specific incident, during which she said Combs “became extremely intoxicated and punched [her] in the face,” and that he paid the hotel $50,000 for the video.

Somewhat unexpectedly, the suit was settled the next day, with Combs saying, “We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best,” Combs said. “Love.” The mogul’s longtime attorney, Ben Brafman, insisted, “Just so we’re clear, a decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing. Mr. Combs‘ decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims. He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms. Ventura the best.”

Since Ventura’s filing, Combs has been named in four additional sexual misconduct and abuse lawsuits. He has denied any wrongdoing.

“The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs,” Ventura’s attorney Douglas Wigdor said earlier this week. “Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light.”

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s office said it was “aware of the video” and its “extremely disturbing” imagery, but added it would be unable to retroactively charge Combs because the incident “occurred beyond the timeline where a crime of assault can be prosecuted.”