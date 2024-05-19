Jesse Jo Stark Talks Music Career, Chrome Hearts On <i>Lipps Service</i>

Musician and fashion designer Jesse Jo Stark is the latest guest on the SPIN Presents Lipps Service podcast, during which she discusses her childhood in the Chrome Hearts fashion family and what it was like growing up around musicians such as Cher and the Sex Pistols’ Steve Jones.

Stark and host Scott Lipps also talks about her decision to pursue music professionally, her collaborations with artists such as Post Malone and the Neighbourhood’s Jesse Rutherford, and her 2022 debut album, Doomed. The chat concludes with Stark’s top five horror films, rock frontmen, and artists who should have been bigger.

On the previous episode of Lipps Service, Lipps sat down with Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney to discuss formative musical influences such as Devo, Nirvana, and Beck, touring with Radiohead, the pros and cons of licensing songs for commercials, persevering in the music business.

Since it began in 2018, the acclaimed podcast has featured many of the biggest voices and personalities in music, including exclusive interviews with Anthony Kiedis, David Lee Roth, Hozier, Dove Cameron, Mick Fleetwood, Nikki Sixx, Perry Farrell, the Kills and many more. Every few weeks, a new episode of SPIN Presents Lipps Service is available wherever you listen to podcasts.

