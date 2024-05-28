Jane’s Addiction Announce First Tour With Original Lineup Since 2010

Love and Rockets will support during the trek, which begins Aug. 9 in Las Vegas

Less than a week after playing the first show with their original lineup in 14 years, Jane’s Addiction have announced a 23-date North American tour with fellow reunited rockers Love and Rockets. The trek begins Aug. 9 in Las Vegas and will hit theaters and outdoor amphitheaters through Sept. 29 in St. Louis.

During a May 23 gig at the 400-capacity Bush Hall in London, Jane’s played with guitarist Dave Navarro for the first time since 2021, thus completing the original lineup of frontman Perry Farrell, bassist Eric Avery and drummer Stephen Perkins. Navarro had been out of the group due to symptoms from long COVID and was replaced on the road in recent years by former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist/Pearl Jam multi-instrumentalist Josh Klinghoffer and Queens of the Stone Age’s Troy Van Leeuwen.

Jane’s took advantage of the occasion to debut the new song “Imminent Redemption,” their first original track with the classic lineup since 1990’s Ritual De Lo Habitual. They also played another new tune, “True Love,” which was debuted in March 2023 in Bakersfield, Ca.

Presale tickets for the tour are underway now, with the general onsale set for Friday (May 31) at 10 a.m. local. Click here for more information.

Aug 09 — Las Vegas, NV — Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Aug 11 — San Diego, CA — Gallagher Square at Petco Park

Aug 13 — Los Angeles, CA — YouTube Theater

Aug 15 — Phoenix, AZ — Arizona Financial Theatre

Aug 18 — Irving, TX — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Aug 19 — Houston, TX — 713 Music Hall

Aug 21 — Rogers, AR — Walmart AMP

Aug 23 — Durant, OK — Choctaw Grand Theater

Aug 25 — New Orleans, LA — The Fillmore

Aug 27 — Jacksonville, FL — Daily’s Place

Aug 29 — Tampa, FL — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug 31 — Hollywood, FL — Hard Rock Live

Sept 03 — Raleigh, NC — Red Hat Amphitheater

Sept 05 — Portsmouth, VA — Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

Sept 07 — Atlantic City, NJ — Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Sept 10 — New York, NY — The Rooftop at Pier 17

Sept 13 — Boston, MA — Leader Bank Pavilion

Sept 15 — Bridgeport, CT — Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Sept 18 — Toronto, ON — Budweiser Stage

Sept 20 — Rochester Hills, MI — Meadow Brook Amphitheater

Sept 22 — Milwaukee, WI — BMO Pavilion

Sept 24 — Chicago, IL — Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Sept 26 — Indianapolis, IN — Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

Sept 28 – Huntsville, AL – South Star Music Festival

Sept 29 – St. Louis, MO – Evolution Festival