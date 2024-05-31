Eminem Reappears With New Single, ‘Houdini’

Eminem has reappeared on the scene with “Houdini,” his first new studio album track since 2020 and the first taste of music from his upcoming Shady/Aftermath/Interscope LP, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace). Keeping with the title’s theme, in the song’s video, Eminem throws it back to the early 2000s, in particular, the 2002 video for “Without Me” and his 2000 MTV VMA performance. The clip features cameos by Dr. Dre, Pete Davidson, Snoop Dogg, Shane Gillis, 50 Cent, Paul Rosenberg and even the blonde version of the rapper who dominated the early 2000s.

As for the song, it was produced by Eminem along with Luis Resto. The song uses Steve Miller Band’s 1982 song“Abracadabra.” Lyrically, the song is a direct callback to his Slim Shady era, by making current cultural references to Megan Thee Stallion, taking aim at transgender people, RuPaul and even his kids.

The artist born Marshall Mathers has been dribbling out info about new music since the NFL Draft, which was held in late April in his Detroit hometown. Fake obituaries for Slim Shady also ran in the Detroit Free Press and Los Angeles Times.

Earlier this week, Eminem released a “Houdini” teaser with famed magician David Blaine, during which the rapper promised to make his career “disappear.”

The Death of Slim Shady is the follow-up to 2020’s Music To Be Murdered By. No specific release date for the project has been announced, but it is expected sometime this summer. In the time since his last full-length, Eminem released the greatest hits collection Curtain Call 2, which included three new songs.

Last year, he guested on the Benny Blanco-produced song “Lace It” featuring vocals by late rapper Juice Wrld.