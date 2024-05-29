Beabadoobee Announces 2024 North American Tour

Artist will be supporting new album 'This Is How Tomorrow Moves,' due Aug. 16

Beabadoobee will embark on a North American tour beginning Sept. 8 in Philadelphia and concluding Sept. 28 in Los Angeles. Hovvdy will open all dates. The trek comes in support of her fourth album, the Rick Rubin-produced This Is How Tomorrow Moves, which is due Aug. 16 through Dirty Hit Records.

The album’s themes include a journey through confidence and introspection, self-acceptance and personal growth. Additionally, This Is How Tomorrow Moves serves as a message to her younger self as she prepares to embark on her latest journey.

“I think I’m more aware of my actions in these songs,” she said at the time of the album announcement. “In my previous records, I would consistently sing about my reaction towards other people’s doings, like a blame game. But in this record, it’s accepting that there’s an inevitability of my fault in there too. Whether it’s childhood trauma or relationship issues, it takes two to tango in everything.”

Sept 8 – The Met Philadelphia – Philadelphia, PA

Sept 9 – The Anthem – Washington, DC

Sept 11 – SummerStage in Central Park – New York, NY

Sept 13 – MGM Music Hall at Fenway – Boston, MA

Sept 15 – Coca-Cola Coliseum – Toronto, ON

Sept 17 – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom – Chicago, IL

Sept 18 – Saint Louis Music Park – Maryland Heights, MO

Sept 20 –Fillmore Auditorium – Denver, CO

Sept 21 – The Union – Salt Lake City, UT

Sept 24 – Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery – Woodinville, WA

Sept 26 – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium – San Francisco, CA

Sept 28 – Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CA