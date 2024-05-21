Aloe Blacc Tackles Soundgarden, No Doubt On Covers EP Series

Aloe Blacc is best known for soulful hits such as “I Need a Dollar,” “Wake Me Up” and “The Man,” but he is turning his attention to a very different style of music on Rock My Soul, a two-part series of covers EPs. The first single from the project is a version of Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun,” which is out now.

“I’ve always been a fan of Chris Cornell’s lyrics and voice, and in this version of ‘Black Hole Sun,’ which I’ve tried to cover multiple times, I’ve now re-imagined it with a soulful, jazzy sound,” Blacc said.

The EPs were produced by Otis McDonald and recorded at this TrackTribe West Studios in San Francisco. They’re loaded with material popularized by ’90s rock bands, including No Doubt’s “Don’t Speak,” Nirvana’s “Lithium,” Green Day’s “When I Come Around” and Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Under the Bridge.”

Each Tuesday leading up to the June 7 release of the first volume of Rock My Soul, Blacc will share a new song as part of the self-created #TakeMeBackTuesday campaign. The track list for the second volume has yet to be announced.

Blacc has no tour dates on his calendar for the time being, but beyond his new music, he can also be heard on South African DJ/producer Shimza’s cover of the Ben E. King soul staple “Stand by Me,” here rechristened “Darling.”