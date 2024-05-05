Skip to content
5 Albums I Can't Live Without

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Joey McIntyre of New Kids On The Block

Written by

Joey McIntire (Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Joey McIntire (Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Name  Joey McIntyre

Best known for  Making the young girls cry.

Current city  Los Angeles.

Danny Wood (Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Really want to be in  Los Angeles.

Excited about  OUR NEW ALBUM. IT’S GOOD.

My current music collection has a lot of  Taylor Swift and John Mayer.

And a little bit of  Sade.

Preferred format  Streaming. It’s magic.

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without:

1

Sob Rock, John Mayer

It really set me straight. Also influenced a lot of my writing on our new album. Connected with John while listening, so that made it even more meaningful.

2

Gap Gold: Best of the Gap Band, The Gap Band

Just the nastiest, funkiest soulfulest prettiest sound.

3

Like a Prayer, Madonna

Was absolutely obsessed with her in 1990. And I did the math: She was dating Warren Beatty at the time and we had the same age gap—only I was younger. So, I really though we could have been something!

4

New Edition, New Edition

It means everything. Before I was a New Kid, I played this record over and over. My BFF at the time cried to “Lost in Love” at a sleepover once. These guys are such gracious legends. They paved the way, to put it lightly!

5

Come Away With Me, Norah Jones

This CD was on heavy rotation in my apartment in Tribeca. Saw her before this album blew up at Joe’s Pub in NYC. It’s a once-in-a-generation album from a once-in-a-generation artist.

