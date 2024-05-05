5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Joey McIntyre of New Kids On The Block

Name Joey McIntyre

Best known for Making the young girls cry.

Current city Los Angeles.

Really want to be in Los Angeles.

Excited about OUR NEW ALBUM. IT’S GOOD.

My current music collection has a lot of Taylor Swift and John Mayer.

And a little bit of Sade.

Preferred format Streaming. It’s magic.

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without:

1

Sob Rock, John Mayer

It really set me straight. Also influenced a lot of my writing on our new album. Connected with John while listening, so that made it even more meaningful.

2

Gap Gold: Best of the Gap Band, The Gap Band

Just the nastiest, funkiest soulfulest prettiest sound.

3

Like a Prayer, Madonna

Was absolutely obsessed with her in 1990. And I did the math: She was dating Warren Beatty at the time and we had the same age gap—only I was younger. So, I really though we could have been something!

4

New Edition, New Edition

It means everything. Before I was a New Kid, I played this record over and over. My BFF at the time cried to “Lost in Love” at a sleepover once. These guys are such gracious legends. They paved the way, to put it lightly!

5

Come Away With Me, Norah Jones

This CD was on heavy rotation in my apartment in Tribeca. Saw her before this album blew up at Joe’s Pub in NYC. It’s a once-in-a-generation album from a once-in-a-generation artist.