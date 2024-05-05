5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Donnie Wahlberg of New Kids On The Block

Best known for Being the founding member of New Kids On The Block, the tough detective on Blue Bloods, or the crazy guy in his underwear in The Sixth Sense.

Really want to be in Turks & Caicos, The Boston Garden at a Celtics game, or driving through the corn fields of Western Illinois listening to music with my wife.

Excited about New Kids On The Block’s new album — Still Kids! It’s kind of like we went back into the studio in the late ‘80s, armed with what we’ve learned over the last four decades.

My current music collection has a lot of Hip Hop, Yacht Rock, and disco.

And a little bit of Country.

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without:

1

Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves

This album just pulls at the heart strings in all the best ways and “Butterflies” is literally the story of my relationship with my wife.

2

It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back, Public Enemy

My college-aged years were spent on tour with this album on repeat. From Chuck’s lyrics, to the Bomb Squad’s production, I still discover new layers whenever I listen.

3

Songs in the Key of Life, Stevie Wonder

If albums were paintings, and in many ways this album is a painting, then it would be a priceless masterpiece in a museum.

4

Now That’s What I Call Yacht Rock, Various Artists

I could listen to “Sailing” by Christopher Cross a million times and never get sick of it. Besides, if I’m stuck on an island what could be more relaxing?

[“Sailing” is not actually on this album, but we know what he means…]

5

The Block, New Kids On The Block

For what it means to both me personally, and to our fans, and also for the features — Lady Gaga, NEYO, New Edition, Nicole Scherzinger, Timbaland and Akon. The New Kids album that we weren’t allowed to make as kids, finally realized when we were all grown up.