5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Danny Wood of New Kids On The Block

Name Danny Wood.
Best known for Remember Betty [breast cancer foundation].
Current city Miami.
Really want to be in Hawaii.
Excited about Our new album, Still Kids, and our upcoming tour, The Magic Summer Tour 2024.
My current music collection has a lot of Old school hip-hop.
And a little bit of R&B.
Preferred format Streaming…any Star Wars shows on Disney+.
5 Albums I Can’t Live Without:
1
Greatest Hits, Volume 1, New Edition
N.E. inspired NKOTB to be what we are.
2
Gold, Eric B. & Rakim
My ultimate favorite old school hip-hop album.
3
Licensed to Ill, Beastie Boys
Rick Rubin and the Boys at their best!
4
Purple Rain, Prince and the Revolution
Every song is a classic.
5
Collision Course, Jay-Z and Linkin Park
The ultimate collaboration.
6
Renegades, Rage Against the Machine
Why? Best cover album!