5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Danny Wood of New Kids On The Block

Name Danny Wood.

Best known for Remember Betty [breast cancer foundation].

Current city Miami.

Really want to be in Hawaii.

Excited about Our new album, Still Kids, and our upcoming tour, The Magic Summer Tour 2024.

My current music collection has a lot of Old school hip-hop.

And a little bit of R&B.

Preferred format Streaming…any Star Wars shows on Disney+.

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without:

1

Greatest Hits, Volume 1, New Edition

N.E. inspired NKOTB to be what we are.

2

Gold, Eric B. & Rakim

My ultimate favorite old school hip-hop album.

3

Licensed to Ill, Beastie Boys

Rick Rubin and the Boys at their best!

4

Purple Rain, Prince and the Revolution

Every song is a classic.

5

Collision Course, Jay-Z and Linkin Park

The ultimate collaboration.

6

Renegades, Rage Against the Machine

Why? Best cover album!