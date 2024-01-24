Prefuse 73 Devises ‘New Strategies’ On First LP In Six Years

Prefuse 73, the long-running and influential project of glitch-hop pioneer Guillermo Scott Herren, will return this spring with its first album since 2018’s Sacrifices. The 12-track New Strategies for Modern Crime Vol. 1 arrives March 22 on Lex Records and is led by first single “A Lord Without Jewels.”

Throughout, Herren weaves “lost soundtracks, musique concrète, jazz and beat-tape music” into his trademark instrumental hip-hop to create a sonic commentary on the media’s obsession with crime.

Prefuse 73 is best known for its groundbreaking first two albums, 2001’s Vocal Studies + Uprock Narratives and 2003’s One Word Extinguisher, on which he emerged as something of an heir apparent to DJ Shadow’s dark, sample-heavy sound. Over the years, he has collaborated with everyone from Ghostface Killah, GZA and MF Doom to the Sea and Cake’s Sam Prekop and Run the Jewels’ El-P.

Here is the track list for New Strategies for Modern Crime Vol. 1 :

Forever Chase (Scene One)

A Lord Without Jewels

Clean Up Scene Apprentice

The End of Air

She Needs No Introduction

Onboard, Overboard

Fare La Corna

Full Recollection

Lullabies and Awakenings

Empath Lords

Desperate Demise

Wrong Suspect