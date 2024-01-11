Faye Webster Reveals Lil Yachty-Featuring Single From New LP

Faye Webster has a new album on the way, and it features an assist from a longtime friend and former classmate. Titled Underdressed at the Symphony, the Atlanta-reared singer/songwriter’s first full-length in three years will arrive March 1 through Secretly Canadian.

Following late 2023 preview tracks “But Not Kiss” and “Lifetime,” latest single “Lego Ring” includes a guest turn from Lil Yachty, who also appears in the Kyle Ng-directed video. In it, the pair team up to play “Lego Ring” within the confines of a Rock Band-style game dubbed “Faye Webster’s Singsongrama.” Fans can play the game themselves by clicking here.

Per press materials, the album’s title is a reference to Webster attending Atlanta Symphony Orchestra performances spontaneously to lose herself amid more fancily attired concertgoers. “Going to the symphony was almost like therapy for me,” she says. “I was quite literally underdressed at the symphony because I would just decide at the last moment that that’s what I wanted to do. I got to leave what I felt like was kind of a shitty time in my life and be in this different world for a minute. I liked that I didn’t feel like I belonged.”

Webster recorded Underdressed at the Symphony with her longtime band at Sonic Ranch Studios in Tornillo, Tx. It’s the follow-up to 2021’s I Know I’m Funny Haha, which was acclaimed by everyone from former U.S. president Barack Obama to Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr.

Underdressed at the Symphony track listing: