Black Pumas Talk Prince, Busking, New Album On ‘Lipps Service’

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - MARCH 27: Eric Burton and Adrian Quesada members of the band Black Pumas performs live on stage during day three of Lollapalooza Brazil Music Festival at Interlagos Racetrack on March 27, 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Mauricio Santana/Getty Images)

Eric Burton and Adrian Quesada of Austin-based rock duo Black Pumas are the guests on the newest installment of the SPIN Presents Lipps Service podcast, speaking with host Scott Lipps about their upbringings in California and Texas, the quick success of their Grammy-winning self-titled debut and their latest album, Chronicles of a Diamond.

They also get into Quesada’s time performing in Prince’s backing band, Burton’s busking days on Santa Monica Pier and stint on American Idol, how they met through a mutual friend and their favorite covers, such as Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car” and Rodriguez’s “Sugar Man.”

