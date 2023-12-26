While working on his 2023 full-length debut Angel Face, the then barely 20-year-old Stephen Sanchez discovered his alter ego – a swooning, nostalgic crooner he calls “The Troubadour Sanchez.”

“The Troubadour definitely gets his love for romance from me,” Sanchez says. “I’ve always loved the ‘50s and ‘60s sound, so it was really fun to imagine myself as a rock star during that time. He’s much more reckless than I am and represents that classic Cassanova character.”

It’s this unforgettable “character” – combined with undeniable charm – that made his 2022 single “Until I Found You” a double-platinum viral sensation, its video depicting Sanchez as a modern-day, Elvis-esque balladeer, complete with pompadour and Marilyn Monroe look-alike sidekick.

(Credit: Caity Krone)

Reflecting on the “surreal” experience of performing “Until I Found You” with Elton John at Glastonbury this past summer, Sanchez says: “I never would have dreamed that I’d be on stage with Elton performing my song. I’m so grateful for the opportunity and still can’t believe it happened.”

His love for this “old-school” sound began in San Jose, at his grandparent’s home, listening to Roy Orbison, Frank Sinatra and Nat King Cole from his grandfather’s vinyl collection. “Those memories still influence so much of the music I create today,” he says.

But despite the adoration for the music of those times, Sanchez does not feel like he was born in the wrong decade. “What I love so much about the music I’ve created is that it’s a blend of retro sounds and modern influences. There are so many current artists doing incredible work that inspire me, I don’t think my sound would be the same if I weren’t creating it now.”

We caught up with Sanchez at the end of his North American headlining tour, a short break before he heads to Europe in February.

Here’s a day in the life of Stephen Sanchez.

Date December 12, 2023



Time I woke up 10:39 a.m. but I laid in bed until 11:00.



Every day starts with Going pee.



Breakfast consists of A banana.



To get going I always I always try to walk to lunch somewhere in the new city that I’m in.

I don’t feel dressed without Underwear.



Before I start working I must Get 30 minutes of deadspace gaming in.



Currently working on My US tour!

(Credit: Caity Krone)





But I’d really love to be Getting my apartment set up in NYC.



Book I’m reading The Creative Act: A Way of Being by Rick Rubin.



I don’t know how anyone ever Puts Ikea furniture together.



If I had to play one album on repeat, it would be Booty shakers ball by mister kicks.



The perfect midday consists of Naps and video gaming.



To help get through the day I need Watching the guys play video games.



Not a day goes by without speaking to My manager.



My daydreams consist of Going to bed.



In a perfect day, in a perfect world Going to the mountains where the air is crip, making good dinner, having a good sleep.



I’ll always fight for Anybody who is getting made fun of.

Currently in love with The idea of having a podcast or a radio show.



Hoping to make time to watch It’s a wonderful life before christmas.

By my bedside I always have A candle burning.



To help get through the night I close my eyes.



Bed time 2:00 a.m.



When I think about tomorrow, it’s always The next day.