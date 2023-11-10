News Of The Day – 11/10

Good morning. Here’s all you need to know about what went on in the world of music in the past 24 hours:

Luke Combs’ version of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car” won the Country Song of the Year at the CMAs. The victory comes an incredible 35 years after the song was first released.

Dua Lipa released her new single, “Houdini,” and revealed that Tame Impala‘s Kevin Parker is one of the “core collaborators” and co-producers on her as-yet-untitled upcoming album.

Alanis Morissette announced a 2024 arena and amphitheater tour. Joan Jett and the Blackhearts and Morgan Wade will open.

Daft Punk released a drumless version of “Motherboard” from the drumless reissue of Random Access Memories.

Sheer Mag’s new album, Playing Favorites, will be released on March 1, 2024 through Jack White’s Third Man Records. Listen to the album’s title track.

Hurray for the Riff Raff announced a new album, The Past Is Still Alive, due on Feb. 23, 2024. It features Conor Oberst and Hand Habits’ Meg Duffy as well as the first single, “Alibi.”

Beyoncé shared a trailer from her upcoming Renaissance concert film.

KISS’s final show at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 2 will be aired on pay-per-view.

Hozier announced a 37-date tour in 2024 that will hit arenas across the country. He also appeared on a new version of singer/songwriter Noah Kahan’s “Northern Attitude.”

Jack Harlow is back with a new single titled “Lovin on Me.”

Grammy-nominated artist CHIKA teamed with Freddie Gibbs for “Truth or Dare.”