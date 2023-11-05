5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Suggs of Madness

Skip to content
5 Albums I Can't Live Without

Written by

Name  Suggs

Best known for  Vaguely amusing entertainer.

Current city  London

Really want to be in  Jaipur in India and I would be indigo printing.

Excited about  Madness’ brand new studio album Theatre of the Absurd Presents C’est La Vie out November 17.

My current music collection has a lot of  Dub reggae.

And a little bit of  Experimental jazz.

Preferred format  Vinyl.

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without:

1

The Clash, The Clash

I was lucky enough to see them five or six times. Every song on it is a winner, especially “London’s Burning.”

2

The Specials, The Specials

We had the great privilege of going on the 2-Tone Tour with the Specials in 1979 with The Selecter. It was probably the highlight of my life.

3

The Harder They Come Soundtrack, Jimmy Cliff

A great album, a great film, and great songs. If you’re interested in discovering the early development of rocksteady, this is the album for you.

4

Get Happy!!, Elvis Costello and the Attractions

Brilliant songwriter, Elvis, but this particular record produced by Nick Lowe was a kind of an homage to Stax [Records]. I don’t think there’s a track that’s much more than two minutes long, it’s just a great ball of excitement. 

5

New Boots & Panties!!, Ian Dury

Such a colorful album and the lyrics are probably the best I’ve come across.

