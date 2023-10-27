Urban Heat Unveils ‘Like This’ Video, Announce Sophomore Album

Austin-based post-punk trio Urban Heat has unveiled “Like This,” the first single from its forthcoming sophomore album, The Tower. The project will be released by Artoffact Records on a 2024 date to be announced. The “Like This” video is pulsing psychological thriller, depicting a night out at a club where bandleader Jonathan Horstmann shifts bodies between his own and a mysterious woman.

The clip was directed by Teresa Jolie, and produced by Horstmann and Ben Greenspan. “‘Like This’ came about the way a lot of our songs do: start with a beat that slaps, and mess around till there’s an undeniable bass groove,” Horstmann tells SPIN. “The synth melody is one of my favorites that I’ve written for Urban Heat. As for the lyrics, they say ‘Write what you know.’ I deal with depression and have a history of substance abuse, so that’s what happened. Maybe someday I’ll stop writing about it, but there’s still plenty left to explore on a personal level.”

Urban Heat begins a month-long North American headlining tour on Nov. 15 in Denton, Tx. Ahead of the 23-date run, the trio is slated to perform with Ghostland Observatory on Oct. 28 in Buda, Tx., and at the Darker Waves festival in Huntington Beach, Ca.

Earlier this year, the band released two singles, “Goodbye Horses” and “Blissful Neighbor.” Its debut album, Wellness, came out in 2022.

In our May profile of the band, we wrote that Urban Heat captures “the frustrations of trying to make it in a big city when rents only go up and the squeeze is put on creatives. That they inspire you to move around and embrace the night is to say the struggle is worth fighting.”

Nov 15 – Denton, TX – Rubber Gloves

Nov 16 – Albuquerque, NM – Launchpad

Nov 18 – Huntington Beach, CA – Darker Waves Fest

Nov 19 – Las Vegas, NV – Backstage Bar & Billiards

Nov 24 – Kansas City, MO – Mini Bar Kc

Nov 25 – Minneapolis, MN – The Hook and Ladder Theater & Lounge

Nov 26 – Cudahy, WI – X-Ray Arcade

Nov 28 – Chicago, IL – The Empty Bottle

Nov 29 – Columbus, OH – Rumba Cafe

Nov 30 – Cleveland, OH – Beachland Tavern

Dec 1 – Toronto, ON – Hard Luck Bar

Dec 3 – Montreal, QC – L’Escogriffe Bar Spectacle (L’Esco)

Dec 5 – Cambridge, MA – Middle East – Upstairs

Dec 6 – Philadelphia, PA – MilkBoy Philly

Dec 7 – Millersville, PA – Phantom Power

Dec 8 – Newark, NJ – QXT’s

Dec 9 – New York, NY – Mercury Lounge

Dec 10 – Baltimore, MD – The Crown

Dec 12 – Orlando, FL – Will’s Pub

Dec 13 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

Dec 14 – New Orleans, LA – Santos

Dec 15 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall – Upstairs

Dec 17 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger