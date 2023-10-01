Porno For Pyros Postpone Tour To Work On New Music

Perry Farrell-led group was about to hit the road for the first time since 1997

Porno for Pyros has postponed its first proper tour since 1997 in order to finish working on new material. The Horns, Thorns En Halos outing was supposed to begin Oct. 8 in Wheatland, Ca., and will be rescheduled during a time period yet to be announced.

“We are beyond thankful for all of your support these last 30 years, and are anxious to celebrate with you,” the Perry Farrell-led group wrote on social media. “Whilst rehearsing for our first tour in 25 years, we’ve also been in the studio creating new music – that we were hoping to get to you in time for these shows.”

“Unfortunately, we have had to move the dates for the upcoming tour as we were not able to begin our campaign in time,” the message continued. “So, we’ve pushed the tour a few months from now, in order for everyone to hear and appreciate the new material that is finally finished.”

That new material is now expected sometime in the next few weeks. Porno for Pyros, which also features drummer Stephen Perkins, guitarist Peter DiStefano and bassist Martyn LeNoble, has not released any original music since 1997.

The group played its first full set since 1998 in May 2022 at the Welcome to Rockville festival at Daytona Motor Speedway in Daytona, Fla. Porno for Pyros filled in a short-notice replacement for Jane’s Addiction, who canceled due to what it said was guitarist Dave Navarro’s “long bout with COVID.”