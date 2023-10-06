News of the Day – 10/6

Good morning. Here’s all you need to know about what went on in the world of music in the past 24 hours:

Drake released a video for “8AM in Charlotte” off his new album, For All the Dogs, which is out now.

Aesop Rock shared a new song, “By The River.” Watch the video here.

Rising Nigerian singer-songwriter Tems released her first song since 2021, “Me & You,” a swirling new track co-produced with DJ GuiltyBeat.

Bjork and Rosalia are releasing a new song this month that will help the fight against fish farming in Iceland. Bjork explains more about the cause and shared a brief snippet of the song here.

iDKHOW, a project led by Dallon Weekes, has a new album on the way titled GLOOM DIVISION. Here is its first single.

The LL Cool J-led Rock the Bells fest announced that its first four-day festival. Taking place April 23-26, 2024 in Cancun, Mexico, its lineup features four different themes devoted to celebrating hip-hop history. Performers include Busta Rhymes, Common, Wyclef Jean, Digable Planets, Ice Cube, E-40, Too $hort, Lady of Rage, Xzibit, DJ Quik, T.I., Jeezy, Big Boi, Goodie Mob, and many more