News Of The Day – 10/5

Good morning. Here’s all you need to know about what went on in the world of music in the past 24 hours:

With the Hollywood writers strike now resolved, Saturday Night Live will resume Oct. 14 on NBC. Show alum Pete Davidson will host, with Ice Spice serving as musical guest. The following week, Bad Bunny will pull double duty as host and performer.

Laura Jane Grace released her first solo single in two years. She has a new album on the way, with details to be revealed soon.

Paramore is releasing a remix album this week with contributions from Wet Leg, Panda Bear, Romy of the xx, and many more.

Lany announced a 2024 arena tour.

Spiritualized is reissuing Amazing Grace for the album’s 20th anniversary in January. Watch the videos for “Cheapster,” “She Kissed Me (It Felt Like a Hit),” and the never-released “Rated X.”