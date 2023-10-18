News Of The Day – 10/18

Good morning. Here’s all you need to know about what went on in the world of music in the past 24 hours:

Danny Brown is releasing a new album on Nov. 17 through Warp Records. Listen to the Alchemist-produced single “Tantor.” Another song, “Hanami,” was produced by Sven Wunder and is based on his track of the same name.

Gucci Mane’s latest full-length, Breath of Fresh Air, is out now. The album features guest spots from J. Cole, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, and Key Glock.

Alkaline Trio’s new album will be out in January. The band shared a video for its title track, “Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs,” and announced a tour beginning in February 2024.

Foo Fighters will appear on the Oct. 28 episode of Saturday Night Live as the musical guest on the Nate Bargatze-hosted episode.

Dropkick Murphys announced a string of Boston shows in March surrounding St. Patrick’s Day, with support from Pennywise.

Slash’s solo project, which includes Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, will tour internationally early next year with support from Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH.

Yungblud joined forces with Bring Me The Horizon’s Oli Sykes on his new single, “Happier.” Ian Sweet unveiled “Smoking Again,” the third single off Sucker.