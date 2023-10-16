Skip to content
News of the Day – 10/16

Madonna
Madonna (Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Live Nation)

Good morning. Here’s all you need to know about what went on in the world of music in the past 24 hours:

Madonna kicked off her Celebration tour in London three months after she was hospitalized due to a bacterial infection.

Christine and the Queens canceled the rest of their 2023 tour dates due to an undisclosed illness.

Brandi Carlile had a little help from her friends, including Joni Mitchell and Annie Lennox at her Hollywood Bowl show on Saturday. A few miles away, Run the Jewels did as well.

Mike McCready

Tom Morello, Fishbone, Jane Wiedlin of the Go-Go’s and members of No Doubt and Operation Ivy paid tribute to the Specials’ Terry Hall at a benefit show over the weekend.

Mike McCready joined Guns N’ Roses on stage in Seattle to perform “Paradise City.”

