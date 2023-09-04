Former Smash Mouth Singer Steve Harwell Enters Hospice Care

Former Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell has entered hospice care, SPIN has learned. Earlier today (Sept. 3) TMZ reported that Harwell has “days to live” and has been battling liver failure. Harwell’s manager told the outlet that he has been “struggling with alcohol abuse” and had received treatment at a hospital.

“Although Steve is here with us still, sadly it will only be for a short time,” the band’s manager said in a statement provided to SPIN. “We would hope that people would respect Steve and his family’s privacy during this difficult time.”

Harwell left Smash Mouth in 2021. At the time, a person close to the band told SPIN that the singer was battling cardiomyopathy, a heart condition that impacts motor functions. The news came to light following an uneven show in Upstate New York where he cursed at the crowd.

“Ever since I was a kid, I dreamed of being a Rockstar performing in front of sold-out arenas and have been so fortunate to live out that dream,” Harwell told TMZ. “To my bandmates, it’s been an honor performing with you all these years and I can’t think of anyone else I would have rather gone on this wild journey with.”

Harwell was replaced by Zach Goode last year.

Smash Mouth is best known for its hit singles “All Star” and “Walkin’ on the Sun” and a cover of The Monkees’ “I’m a Believer,” which was featured on the Shrek soundtrack.