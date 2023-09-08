Posthumous Jimmy Buffett Album Set For November Release

Three tracks are out now, including 'My Gummie Just Kicked In' featuring Paul McCartney

As expected, the album Jimmy Buffett was working on before his death last week will be released this fall. Equal Strain on All Parts is due Nov. 3 from the fabled Sun label and features guest turns from the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Emmylou Harris, Angelique Kids, and, as previously reported, Paul McCartney, who plays bass on the just-released single “My Gummie Just Kicked In.”

Two other new songs, “Bubbles Up” and “Like My Dog,” are also out today (Sept. 8). McCartney raved about the former in an Instagram post saluting Buffett, who succumbed to a four-year battle with cancer on Sept. 1 at age 76.

“I told him that not only was the song great, but the vocal was probably the best I’ve heard him sing ever,” McCartney wrote. “He turned a diving phrase that is used to train people underwater into a metaphor for life. When you’re confused and don’t know where you are, just follow the bubbles – they’ll take you up to the surface and straighten you out right away.”

Equal Strain on All Parts was produced by longtime Buffett Coral Reefer Band members Michael Utley and Mac McAnally. It’s the follow-up to 2020’s Songs You Don’t Know by Heart, which was Buffett’s 32nd studio album. Other song titles reflect Buffett’s carefree tropical lifestyle, including “Nobody Works on Friday,” “University of Bourbon Street,” and “Fish Porn.”

Here is the track list for Equal Strain on All Parts:

University of Bourbon Street

Bubbles Up

Audience of One

My Gummie Just Kicked In

Close Calls

Equal Strain on All Parts

Like My Dog

Ti Punch Cafe

Portugal or PEI

Nobody Works on Friday

Fish Porn

Johnny’s Rhum

Columbus

Mozambique