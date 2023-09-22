News Of The Day – 9/22

Good morning. Here’s all you need to know about what went on in the world of music in the past 24 hours:

Duran Duran shared the latest song from its upcoming album, while Dhani Harrison released a new song featuring Blur’s Graham Coxon on saxophone.

After announcing its 10th studio album earlier this week, Blink-182 shared two new songs from it.

Jean Dawson and SZA have collaborated on “No SZNs,” which was initially teased in May.

Austin, Tx., indie rock act Voxtrot released “Another Fire,” its first single in 14 years.

Lizzo is being sued by a former tour wardrobe designer for “racial and sexual harassment, disability discrimination, illegal retaliatory termination, and assault.”

Sky Ferreira will return to the road for a late fall tour, beginning Nov. 25 in Pomona, Ca.