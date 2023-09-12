News Of The Day – 9/12

Good morning. Here’s all you need to know about what went on in the world of music in the past 24 hours:

Aerosmith has postponed a month’s worth of dates on its farewell tour due to frontman Steven Tyler having suffered vocal cord damage.

The four original members of Talking Heads assembled for the first time in two decades to discuss the new restoration of the group’s iconic 1984 concert film Stop Making Sense last night (Sept. 11) at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Bob Dylan added dates to his fall North American tour, which begins Oct. 1 in Kansas City, Mo.

Dead & Co. may be finished, but Bob Weir, Mickey HArt, Jeff Chimenti, and Oteil Burbridge will reassemble for the first Dead Again festival on Jan. 12-15 at Moon Palace Resort in Riviera Cancun, Mexico. Also on the bill are Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks, Sturgill Simpson, Margo Price, and Don Was.

Thundercat recorded a new song for Listerine, as part of an initiative to increase the number of black dental professionals.