Larkin Poe Strips Down For ‘Acoustic Companion’ EP

Larkin Poe, the duo comprised of multi-instrumentalist sisters Rebecca and Megan Lovell, has a new acoustic EP on the way. The aptly named An Acoustic Companion features four stripped down versions of previously released songs, led by a remake of “Bad Spell.” The project will be released Oct. 5 through their Tricki-Woo Records.

“From the beginning, ‘Bad Spell’ was written and intended to be a riff-centric, bluesy jam — but we’ve found that there’s nothing more creatively freeing than challenging and burning down one’s own preconceived notions,” Rebecca says. “We did just that in re-envisioning the arrangement for ‘Bad Spell’ and letting it bloom into new life as a moody, mysterious moment.

“We wanted the music video to be super intimate, so we decided to kick everybody else out and just shoot it ourselves,” Megan adds. “Trusting one another implicitly is the main ingredient in our secret sauce as a sister band, and that trust is on full display in this music video.”

Larkin Poe is performing at three festivals this month before heading to Europe in October with the Sheepdogs opening. See the full list of tour dates below, and check out the video for the acoustic version of “Bad Spell.”

September

16 – Camden, NJ – MMRBQ 2023 *

23 – Redondo Beach, CA – BeachLife Ranch *

29 – Memphis, TN – Mempho Music Festival *

October

6 – Trondheim, Norway – Tapperiet

7 – Oslo, Norway – Rockefeller Music Hall †

8 – Stockholm, Sweden – Münchenbryggeriet †

10 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Amager Bio †

11 – Hamburg, Germany – Grosse Freiheit 36 †

12 – Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique †

14 – Rouen, France – Le 106 †

15 – Paris, France – L’Olympia †

17 – Bristol, United Kingdom – O2 Academy Bristol †

18 – Glasgow, United Kingdom – O2 Academy Glasgow †

20 – Manchester, United Kingdom – Albert Hall †

21 – London, United Kingdom – Roundhouse †

23 – Cologne, Germany – E–Werk †

24 – Utrecht, Netherlands – Tivoli Vredenburg †

25 – Strasbourg, France – La Laiterie Artefact †

27 – Villeurbanne, France – Transbordeur †

28 – Zürich, Switzerland – Volkshaus †

30 – Munich, Germany – Circus Krone †

31 – Karlín, Czech Republic – Forum Karlín †

November

1 – Berlin, Germany – Huxleys Neue Welt †

3 – Wien, Austria – Brauerei Ottakringer †

4 – Milan, Italy – Fabrique †

6 – Ramonville-St-Agne, France – Le Bikini †

7 – Barcelona, Spain – Razzmatazz †

8 – Madrid, Spain – Sala Riviera †

24 – Atlanta, GA – Coca–Cola Roxy ^

April 2024

18-21 – Miramar Beach, FL – Moon Crush Pink Moon 2024 *

* Festival appearance

† with the Sheepdogs

^ with Blackberry Smoke