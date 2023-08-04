News of the Day – 8/4

Good morning. Here’s all you need to know about what went on in the world of music in the past 24 hours:

Following a coup in its home country of Niger, Mdou Moctar is stuck in the U.S. The group launched a GoFundMe to help with its expenses.

Taylor Swift’s Eras tour will continue in late 2024. She announced new dates in North America.

Incubus is re-recording Morning View and will perform live at the Hollywood Bowl in October.

Sheer Mag is now on Jack White’s Third Man Records. Listen to the band’s new first single.

Canadian singer Buffy Sainte-Marie will retire from performing due to arthritis in her hands and a recent shoulder injury. She said it has impacted her ability to perform to her standards.

King Tuff and Stephen Sanchez shared new songs.

Queens of the Stone Age, Robert Finley, Tove Lo and YUNGBLUD released new videos