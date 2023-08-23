News Of The Day – 8/23

Black Pumas are, somewhat surprisingly, back in action. The Grammy-winning group, which had been on a year-long hiatus amid reports of a possible breakup, announced that their new album, Chronicles of a Diamond, will arrive Oct. 27. Its first single, “More Than a Love Song,” is out now.

Demi Lovato, Karol G. Maneskin, and Stray Kids will perform at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards. The show takes place on Sept. 12 at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

In touring news, Ms. Lauryn Hill will celebrate the 25th anniversary of The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill on the road this fall, and the Fugees will co-headline the North American portion. Liz Phair added dates to her Exile in Guyville 30th anniversary tour, while Lukas Nelson + Promise of the Real will be on the road this fall.

Diddy will release his first album in 17 years, The Love Album: Off the Grid, on Sept. 15, John Carpenter has a new anthology of film soundtracks on the way, and the Shins have remastered Chutes Too Narrow for its 20th anniversary.

NOFX shared a video for “Darby Crashing the Party.”