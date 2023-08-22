News of the Day – 8/22

Good morning. Here’s all you need to know about what went on in the world of music in the past 24 hours:

Bob Dylan announced a new slate of U.S. tour dates for this fall. As did Lana Del Rey, The Weeknd and Dogstar.

Eddie Vedder will play a pair of benefit shows this October in Seattle.

This is not a drill (or a joke): There will be a second Fyre Festival in 2024. Good luck if you’re planning on going.

Nas released a video for “Black Magic.” Quavo honored Takeoff in his video for “Hold Me.”

Explosions in the Sky, Chemical Brothers (with an assist from Beck) shared new songs. The legendary Al Green released his first new song in five years, which is a cover of Lou Reed’s “Perfect Day.”

Jack Antonoff’s Bleachers is releasing a new live album this Friday on his new label, Dirty Hit.

Need a new therapist in the Los Angeles area? Grizzly Bear’s Ed Droste is available. The multi-instrumentalist announced his career pivot in an Instagram post.