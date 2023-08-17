News of the Day – 8/17

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 03: Bruce Springsteen performs onstage during the Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band 2023 tour at State Farm Arena on February 03, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Bruce Springsteen has postponed his upcoming stadium shows in Philadelphia due to an undisclosed illness.

Death Cab for Cutie released “An Arrow in the Wall” as a single. The vinyl includes a version of the song remixed by CHVRCHES. Speaking of CHVRCHES, the band is reissuing ‘The Bones Of What You Believe’ for its 10th anniversary. The former SPIN cover stars shared the previously unreleased “Manhattan.”

Jessi Colter is releasing a new album that was produced by Margo Price and mixed by her son, Shooter Jennings. Cold War Kids also have a new album on the way and released its first single.

Jerry Moss, the co-founder of A&M Records and a Rock Roll Hall of Fame inductee, died at the age of 88.

Superchunk is releasing its fourth compilation of singles, b-sides, and other rarities, Misfits and Mistakes, on Oct. 21 through Merge. The collection rounds up tracks recorded between 2007-2023, with 2011 b-side “Sunny Brixton” out now.

Watch Charli XCX’s video for “Speed Drive.”

Numero Group will continue its 20th anniversary celebration with a day-long retail pop-up event Oct. 26-29 during the Levitation festival in Austin, Tx. Recent Numero reissue subjects Unwound, Codeine, Karate, and Chisel will perform throughout Levitation at various venues around the city.

Musician Richard Stuverud, who has played frequently with Pearl Jam’s Jeff Ament throughout his career and even filled on drums with the band in May 2022, has released a new Bandcamp-only solo single, “After the Ruin.” Stuverud is also eyeing a mid-2024 arrival for his next solo album.

New Orleans brass combo the Soul Rebels will have a host of eye-popping special guests on hand during an upcoming run at the Blue Note Jazz Club in New York, including Rakim and Big Daddy Kane (Sept. 21), Ja Rule (Sept. 22), G-Eazy (Sept. 23), and saxophonist James Carter (Sept. 24).