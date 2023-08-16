News of the Day – 8/16

Good morning. Here’s all you need to know about what went on in the world of music in the past 24 hours:

The Miraculous Love Kids of Afghanistan joined forces with Beth Gibbons of Portishead to cover Joy Division’s “Atmosphere” and David Bowie’s “Heroes.”

Deftones announce Dia de los Deftones featuring 100 Gecs, Knocked Loose, Doechii, Pinback, Pieri, Rile, and Capra.

Margaret Glaspy, Future Islands and Cherry Glazerr released new songs.

The Menzingers announced its seventh album will be out later this year and shared its first song.

Elliott Smith’s early band is releasing an album of rarities on Third Man Records.

Watch the trailer for Bradley Cooper’s upcoming Leonard Bernstein film.

Big news coming from the Roxy on Sunset. To honor its 50th anniversary, the historic Los Angeles venue announced a second intimate Neil Young show that will take place in September. Stephen Marley will perform his father’s Live at the Roxy album in full that same month. The venue is also releasing a compilation of live performances that took place there as well.