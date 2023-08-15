News Of The Day – 8/15

(Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

Good morning. Here’s all you need to know about what went on in the world of music in the past 24 hours:

Clarence Avant, known as “The Godfather of the Black Music Industry,” has died at the age of 92.

Fontaines D.C.’s Grain Chatten shared a new video for “Bob’s Casino” from his solo album.

Something Corporate announced its first headlining show with its original lineup in 20 years. It will take place in Las Vegas this October.

Magoo, the rapper who teamed with Timbaland in the late ‘90s and early 2000s for three albums, died at the age of 50.

Sufjan Stevens has a new album on the way and shared its first single.

Irish boy band Westlife is headed to North America to tour for the first time.