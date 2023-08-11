News Of The Day – 8/11

Good morning. Here’s all you need to know about what went on in the world of music in the past 24 hours:

Taylor Swift’s 1989 (Taylor’s Version) will arrive on Oct. 27, nine years to the day that the original album was released.

In the wake of 1975 singer Matty Healy’s on-stage kiss of bassist Ross McDonald, which led to the cancelation of Malaysia’s Good Vibes festival, the group has been ordered to pay back the event $2.6 million by Aug. 14, or it will face legal action.

Nas released a new video for “Motion.”

Paramore canceled the final two dates of its U.S. tour due to Hayley Williams’ lung infection.

Hope in the Hills’ “Healing Appalachia” benefit concert will take place Sept. 21-23 in Lewisburg, W.V., and features Tyler Childers, Trey Anastasio and Classic TAB, and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit.

Ian Sweet announced a new album, Sucker (Nov. 3, Polyvinyl), and shared a video featuring Saturday Night Live cast members.

Dismemberment Plan bassist Eric Axelson and drummer Joe Easley have formed the new band Milliseconds in tandem with Vehicle Birth guitarist Leigh Thompson. The group’s debut album, So This Is How It Happens, will be released Oct. 13 through Spartan Records and was produced by fellow Washington D.C.-area veteran J Robbins (Jawbox, Burning Airlines). Sample first single “Time and Distance” here.