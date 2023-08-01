Instagram Facebook Twitter
Paul Reubens, Pee-wee Herman Actor, Dies at 70

News of the Day – 8/1

Billie Eilish 2022
(Credit: Mason Poole)

Good morning. Here’s all you need to know about what went on in the world of music in the past 24 hours:

Paul Reubens, the actor who portrayed Pee-wee Herman, died at the age of 70 following a six-year battle with cancer.

The Roots’ Black Thought is releasing his autobiography in November through One World.

Billie Eilish’s Lollapalooza headlining set later this week will use solar-powered, intelligent battery systems and will create a temporary solar farm on site in Grant Park.

Wilco

Self Defense Family covered Neil Young.

Flo Milli announced a new album and shared a video for “Fruit Loop.”

Paul McCartney is touring Australia later this year.

Listen to the latest from the Linda Lindas.

SPIN Staff

SPIN Staff

