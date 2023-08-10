News of the Day – 8/1

A general view of "The Glimmer Twins", a statue of Rolling Stones Sir Mick Jagger and Keith Richards created by sculptor Amy Goodman, during its unveiling at One Bell Corner in Dartford, Essex. The statue has been commissioned by Dartford Borough Council to celebrate two of the town's most famous former residents. (Credit: Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images)

Good morning. Here’s all you need to know about what went on in the world of music in the past 24 hours:

Robbie Robertson of The Band died at the age of 80 following a long illness.

Sixto Rodriguez died at the age of 81.

Mick Jagger and Keith Richards had statues erected in their hometown.

Reigning SPIN Artist of the Year Weyes Blood released a new video for “Hearts Aglow.”

Van Halen’s Van Hagar years are the subject of a massive reissue and include a number of rarities from that era, like this version. of “Humans Being.” Marvin Gaye’s Let’s Get It On will also be reissued and has rarities.

New songs were released by Blonde Redhead, Slowdive, Alice Cooper and Jonathan Wilson.

The Lemonheads announce Come on Feel 30th anniversary shows that will take place in September. Fever Ray is hitting the road that month as well.