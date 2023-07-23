Travis Scott Confirms New LP Utopia Arriving July 28

Rapper Travis Scott has finally confirmed that his first album in five years, Utopia, will be released next Friday (July 28), the same night he will perform in Egypt. During his performance last night at Miami’s Rolling Loud festival, the rapper also revealed that an accompanying film, Circus Maximus, will screen in movie theaters in tandem with the album. Further details are forthcoming.

For now, fans can choose from a variety of Utopia album and merchandise bundles on Scott’s website, and also order vinyl and CD editions of the brand new single “K-pop,” which features Bad Bunny and the Weeknd. Scott played the track live for the first time during his Rolling Loud set.

Last night’s show also featured the debut of other new songs such as “God’s Country” and “Lost Forever,” as well as covers of Lil Uzi Vert’s “Aye,” Kanye West’s “Praise God,” and Metro Boomin’s “Raindrops (Insane).” Following the festival, Scott took to the stage again for an after-party at Miami’s E11even.

Utopia is the long-awaited follow-up to 2018’s Astroworld, and Scott is still gradually returning to recording and performing in the wake of the 2021 incident during which 10 fans were killed in a crowd surge at his Astroworld festival in Houston, Tx.

Earlier this month, a Texas grand jury declined to pursue criminal charges against Scott for the tragedy. However, he and event organizer Live Nation still face numerous civil lawsuits from families of the deceased and others who were hurt in the crush but survived.