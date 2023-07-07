Listen To A Pair Of Previously Unreleased Prince Rarities

Last month, the annual Paisley Park Celebration, which honors Prince, took place in Chanhassen, Mn. At the event, which celebrated what would have been the Purple One’s 65th birthday, a pair of previously unreleased Prince songs from his vault were played for attendees. Today (July 7), those songs have appeared on streaming services for the first time

“7 (E Flat Version),” which dates from 1992, and 2006’s “All a Share Together Now” can be heard below. The original version of “7” appeared on Prince’s Love Symbol album with the New Power Generation and was one of its singles. “All a Share Together Now” had never received a proper release until now.

At the Paisley Park Celebration, fans were gifted the two songs on cassette-shaped USB keys and were treated to appearances by Chaka Khan, Chuck D., and Doug E. Fresh, along with a number of live performances

According to a release, more Prince-related news with regards to unreleased music will be announced in August.