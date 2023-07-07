News of the Day – 7/7

Good morning. In case you missed your music news, we have you covered. Here’s all you need to know:

Britney Spears was allegedly assaulted by NBA No. 1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama’s security guard in Las Vegas. According to TMZ, the pop star tapped the San Antonio Spurs player on his back and his security guard then backhanded her, which knocked her down and the glasses off her face. Spears shared a statement on social media and has filed a police report.

Watch the first trailer for the upcoming Bob Marley biopic.

The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp, and Blackpink’s Jennie have shared a new song, “One of the Girls” along with a video directed by The Idol’s Sam Levinson.

Cardi B and FendiDa Rappa teamed up for a remix of the latter’s “Point Me 2.”

A paperback version of Paul McCartney’s Lyrics book will be available in November.

The Darkness is reissuing its classic debut album Permission To Land to honor its 20th anniversary.

Failure unveiled a live video for “Heliotropic” from its 2022 tour documentary We Are Hallucinations.

Teenage Fanclub shared another single from its upcoming album.

Silversun Pickups covered Joe Jackson’s “I’m the Man.”