News of the Day – 7/6

anhoni
(Credit: Image by ANOHNI with Nomi Ruiz)

Good morning. In case you missed your music news, we have you covered. Here’s all you need to know:

Taylor Swift added 14 dates to her previously announced 2024 European tour, all of which will be opened by Paramore.

“Due to production logistics and scheduling issues,” the North American itinerary for Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour has shifted. The Aug. 3 Pittsburgh date is canceled, while shows have shifted in Seattle (from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14) and Kansas City, Mo. (from Sept. 18 to Oct. 1).

Jason Isbell makes a fleeting appearance at the 1:57 mark in the trailer for Martin Scorsese’s upcoming film Killers of the Flower Moon. The singer/songwriter plays a character named Bill Smith in the movie, which premieres on Oct. 20. Fellow musician Sturgill Simpson is also acting in the film.

Adele

Ahead of a new album out this Friday, ANOHNI and the Johnsons shared a video for “Why Am I Alive Now?,” directed by Euphoria star Hunter Schafer.

The Voidz digitally released a B-side previously only available on a CD single.

Beverly Glenn-Copeland will be playing shows for the first time since 2019, beginning Oct. 15 in Montreal.

Louise Post of Veruca Salt shared a video for “What About,” while Bethany Cosentino released another new song, “For a Moment,” from her upcoming solo debut Natural Disaster.

