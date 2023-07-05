Instagram Facebook Twitter
News of the Day – 7/5

MF Doom
(Credit: Peter Kramer/Getty Images)

Good morning. In case you missed your music news, we have you covered. Here’s all you need to know:

MF Doom’s cause of death has been revealed.

Drive By Jehu and Hot Snakes singer Rick Froberg died at the age of 55.

Taylor Swift brought out Aaron Dessner at her show in Cincinnati.

The Voidz

Neil Young went deep into his catalog to kick off his first headlining tour in four years.

Peter Gabriel released another song from his upcoming album. Troye Sivan covered George Harrison’s “My Sweet Lord”

