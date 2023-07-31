Instagram Facebook Twitter
News of the Day – 7/31

(Cred by Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)

Good morning. Here’s all you need to know about what went on in the world of music over the weekend:

Surprise! Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross composed the soundtrack for the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie.

Taylor Swift had a busy weekend in Santa Clara. First, she brought up Aaron Dessner (again) and then rocked out with her pals in Haim (again).

Foo Fighters and Alanis Morissette teamed up to pay tribute to Sinead O’Connor at Fuji Rock Festival in Japan.

Madonna thanked her fans for supporting her following her recent health scare.

Neal Langford, a former bassist for the Shins, died at the age of 51.

Cardi B struck back at a fan who threw a drink at her.

SPIN Staff

