News Of The Day – 7/28

Good morning. Here’s all you need to know about what went on in the world of music in the past 24 hours:

Randy Meisner, one of the co-founders of the Eagles and a country rock pioneer, died at age 77 after suffering from pulmonary disease. He was best known for co-writing and singing lead on the group’s 1975 smash “Take It to the Limit.”

Sinead O’Connor was working on a new album and a 2024 tour before her death earlier this week, according to a statement from her management team.

Cardi B and Offset star in the video for their new song “Jealousy,” with an assist from actress Taraji P. Henson. The song sports a sample from Three 6 Mafia’s “Jealous Ass Bitches.”

Beloved pop star Kylie Minogue will begin a Las Vegas residency at the Venetian’s Voltaire beginning Nov. 3, shortly after the Sept. 22 release of her new album, Tension.

New music arrived from a host of artists, including Denzel Curry featuring Juicy J, Soccer Mommy (with an endearingly shoegaze-tinged cover of Sheryl Crow’s “Soak Up the Sun”), the Pretenders, Shamir, Vagabon, Jeff Rosenstock, and exciting jazz outfit Irreversible Entanglements.