5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Charlie Hall of The War on Drugs
Pleasure Pill
Pleasure Pill’s Timeless Pop Rock Is Destined for Stadium Success
WHO IS YOUNG SUMMER

News Of The Day – 7/24

Nick Cave
(Credit: Gus Stewart/Redferns)

Good morning. In case you missed your music news, we have you covered. Here’s all you need to know:

Taylor Swift brought up longtime pals Haim at the first of two shows in Seattle, which featured several Eras tour debuts.

Travis Scott’s new album, Utopia, will finally be released this Friday.

In his latest Red Hand Files newsletter, Nick Cave said he’s at work on his first album in four years.

Lol Tolhurst, Budgie, Jacknife Lee Team For Star-Studded Album

A festival in Malaysia was canceled after the 1975’s Matty Healy kissed bassist Ross MacDonald in protest of the country’s strict laws against same sex sexual contact. The incident got the 1975 banned from future performances in the country, and was followed by the band cancelling its final two Southeast Asia shows.

MxPx has a new album on the way. Listen to its first single, “Stay Up All Night.”

OK Go released a new song which also serves as the end title track of a film singer Damian Kulash co-directed with wife, Kristin Gore.

YNW Melly’s double murder trial ended in a mistrial.

SPIN Staff

