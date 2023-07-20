Instagram Facebook Twitter
News of the Day – 7/20

(Credit: Tim Saccenti)

Good morning. In case you missed your music news, we have you covered. Here’s all you need to know:

Code Orange announced plans to release a new album, and its first single features none other than Billy Corgan.

Harry Styles shared a video for “Daylight.”

Pretenders announced an August North American club tour coinciding with opening dates for Guns N’ Roses.

Marilyn Manson

The Mountain Goats’ new album Jenny From Thebes will arrive in October. Check out the first single.

Big Thief released a new single, “Vampire Empire.” The song has been performed live many times and is a fan favorite.

June cover star Killer Mike released a seven-inch single for “Don’t Let the Devil,” signed copies of which will be available at select retail stores.

Illuminati Hotties released its first new song in a few years.

Alice Cooper’s second single from his upcoming album features Tom Morello.

SPIN Staff

SPIN Staff

