News of the Day – 7/19

Good morning. In case you missed your music news, we have you covered. Here’s all you need to know:

A search warrant has been issued in connection with the unsolved 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur. Las Vegas Metro Police said the warrant was served in nearby Henderson but did not reveal any other details.

Poppy has a new album on the way that is out in October through Sumerian Records. Listen to Zig‘s first single, “Knockoff.”

Piggybacking on their work on the 2022 book The Lyrics, Paul McCartney is launching a podcast with Paul Muldoon dubbed A Life in Lyrics. The first episode debuts on Sept. 20.

On Sept. 15, the Who will release a massive, 11-disc boxed set featuring material from 1971’s Who’s Next and the mythic, aborted Lifehouse project. It includes 155 tracks, 89 of which are previously unreleased, and two complete London and San Francisco concerts from the era.

In honor of the Roxy’s 50th anniversary, Neil Young will play a charity show at the legendary Sunset Strip venue on Sept. 20, 50 years to the day after he opened the venue.

YG, Saweetie, and Tyga are going on tour this fall.

Slowdive shared “skin in the game,” the second song from its upcoming album, everything is alive.

Juliana Hatfield covered ELO’s “Can’t Get It Out of My Head.”

MJ Lendermann has signed with Anti- Records and released his first single for the label, Citizen shared a new single titled “If You’re Lonely,” the Armed brought forth a new song, “Everything’s Glitter,” beabadoobee released “the way things go” ahead of her upcoming tour, and the Menzingers dropped a new single in addition to announcing a headlining tour.

DJ Deeon, who created the ghetto house subgenre, has died.