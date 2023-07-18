Instagram Facebook Twitter
Band Jury: Portugal. The Man’s John Gourley Defends Imagine Dragons’ Evolve
With Fish Don’t Climb Trees, Chester Watson Searches For Purpose
5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Nick Hexum of 311

News of the Day – 7/18

(Credit: Courtesy of Republic Records)

Good morning. In case you missed your music news, we have you covered. Here’s all you need to know:

Drake features in Young Thug’s new video.

Noah Kahan and Post Malone teamed up for a new version of “Dial Drunk.”

Ty Dolla $ign released a new single with Chris Brown.

Cypress Hill

Also Read

Every Cypress Hill Album, Ranked

In September, Gunna will play his first headlining shows in two years.

X announced its rescheduled tour dates, which begin on Aug. 27 in Chicago.

Watch Des Roc’s new video for “Nowhere Kid.”

Explosions in the Sky have a new album on the way, and announced a tour that kicks off in September.

Mammoth WVH will be hitting the road this fall.

A documentary about the late Biz Markie is coming to Showtime later this month.

SPIN Staff

SPIN Staff

Share This

tags:

more from spin

Jason Mraz
News

Jason Mraz Talks Beach Music, Weird Jobs, And Smoking With Willie Nelson On Lipps Service

Mike Diamond, Adam Horovitz and Adam Yauch of the Beastie Boys (Photo by Chris Polk/FilmMagic)
News

News of the Day – 7/17

Eminem and Ed Sheeran at the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony (photo: Amy Sussman / WireImage).
News

Watch Eminem Join Ed Sheeran For Two Songs At Detroit Show

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top