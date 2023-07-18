News of the Day – 7/18

Good morning. In case you missed your music news, we have you covered. Here’s all you need to know:

Drake features in Young Thug’s new video.

Noah Kahan and Post Malone teamed up for a new version of “Dial Drunk.”

Ty Dolla $ign released a new single with Chris Brown.

In September, Gunna will play his first headlining shows in two years.

X announced its rescheduled tour dates, which begin on Aug. 27 in Chicago.

Watch Des Roc’s new video for “Nowhere Kid.”

Explosions in the Sky have a new album on the way, and announced a tour that kicks off in September.

Mammoth WVH will be hitting the road this fall.

A documentary about the late Biz Markie is coming to Showtime later this month.