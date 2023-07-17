Instagram Facebook Twitter
News of the Day – 7/17

Mike Diamond, Adam Horovitz and Adam Yauch of the Beastie Boys (Photo by Chris Polk/FilmMagic)

Good morning. In case you missed your music news, we have you covered. Here’s all you need to know:

Singer/fashion icon Jane Birkin has died at the age of 76.

Taylor Swift debuted a new song at her show in Denver this weekend. Meanwhile, Marcus Mumford enlisted Maggie Swift to cover Swift’s “Cowboy Like Me.”

Raise your hand if you saw this coming (you didn’t so put it down): Eminem joined Ed Sheeran on stage in Detroit to perform a pair of his biggest hits.

Watch Eminem Join Ed Sheeran For Two Songs At Detroit Show

Beastie Boys are reissuing Hello Nasty for its 25th anniversary.

Andrew Bird has a new album on the way.

Ghost Hounds released a new single.

