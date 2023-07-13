News Of The Day – 7/13

Good morning. In case you missed your music news, we have you covered. Here’s all you need to know:

Playboi Carti will embark on the Antagonist arena tour this fall, playing his largest venues to date. The outing begins Sept. 6 in Denver and features a buzzy lineup of support acts from his Opium Records label such as Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, and Homixide Gang.

Atlanta’s ONE Musicfest revealed a stacked lineup for its 14th edition on Oct. 28-29 in Piedmont Park. The event will feature Kendrick Lamar, Janet Jackson, Brent Faiyaz, Megan Thee Stallion, and Chief Keef, plus a 50 Years of Hip-Hop stage with Nelly, Killer Mike, Goodie Mob, Big Daddy Kane, KRS-One, DJ Drama, Waka Flocka, Trina, and Too Short, among many others.

Disclosure is surprise releasing a new album tomorrow (July 14) titled Alchemy. It’s the dance duo’s first since launching its own label, Apollo Records, through AWAL Recordings.

Edie Brickell, CJ Camerieri, and Trever Hagen have teamed in an experimental-leaning new group called Heavy MakeUp, and its self-titled debut LP will arrive Sept. 8 through Shuffle Records/Thirty Tigers. The lead track is “All the Time.”

Haim will celebrate the 10th anniversary of its debut album Days Are Gone with a Sept. 29 reissue in a variety of formats, including a double-LP with bonus tracks and remixes.

U.K. rock outfit Yard Act has a new song out, “The Trench Coast Museum,” ahead of a big fall North American tour beginning Sept. 13 in Minneapolis.

Cherry Glazerr’s first album in four years, I Don’t Want You Anymore, is due Sept. 29 from Secretly Canadian. Group member Clementine Creevy co-produced it with Yves Rothman of Yves Tumor. Check out lead single “Soft Like a Flower” here.

Beloved Orange County punk rockers the Adolescents are releasing their first album in nine years, Caesar Salad Days, tomorrow through Frontier Records.