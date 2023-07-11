Instagram Facebook Twitter
News of the Day – 7/11

Depeche Mode
(Credit: Anton Corbijn)

Good morning. In case you missed your music news, we have you covered. Here’s all you need to know:

Madonna thanked fans for well-wishes after she was hospitalized for a bacterial infection a last month in the midst of rehearsals for her Celebration tour. She confirmed that the outing’s summer North American tour dates will be rescheduled, while the European leg will kick off in October.

Ozzy Osbourne dropped off the lineup for October’s Power Trip festival in Indio, Ca., saying that his body isn’t ready for what would have been his first major show since 2018. A replacement will be announced soon.

Depeche Mode announced 2024 tour European dates in support of its latest album, Memento Mori.

Porno For Pyros Plotting First Tour Since 1997

Big Joanie teamed with the Breeders’ Kim Deal for a new song, “Today.”

Slaughter Beach, Dog’s new album, Crying, Laughing, Waving, Smiling, will arrive on Sept. 22. Its second single, “Float Away,” is out now.

Japanese Breakfast and Hop Along will play a Halloween show in Philadelphia on Oct. 31 at the Fillmore.

Electronic music mainstay Tycho’s first new music in three years, “Time To Run,” is out now and features contributions from guitarist Zak Brown and drummer Kaelin Ellis.

