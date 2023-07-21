News Of The Day – 7/21

Good morning. In case you missed your music news, we have you covered. Here’s all you need to know:

Travis Scott’s new single (and first from his upcoming album, Utopia) features the Weeknd and Bad Bunny.

will.i.am’s new single “Mind Your Business” featuring Britney Spears has arrived, while both Zayn and Hozier have new music out as well.

On Sept. 8, Fleetwood Mac will release Rumours Live, comprised of a previously unreleased concert taped Aug. 29, 1977, at the Forum in Los Angeles.

Noname’s long-awaited new album, Sundial, will arrive Aug. 11. It sports guest appearances from Common, Jay Electronica, and billy woods.

Denzel Curry released his first song of 2023, while A$AP Rocky released his second.

CHVRCHES singer Lauren Mayberry announced her first solo tour, which begins Sept. 4 in Washington, D.C.

Lush vocalist/guitarist Emma Anderson has set an Oct. 20 release for her debut solo album, Pearlies.